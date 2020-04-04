WAKEFIELD, N.H. — Worried about how people will eat while in quarantine, Poor People's Pub general manager, Bo Keating, is making food, and bringing it to them for free.

"The goal was the keep people fed but also to keep people in the grocery stores from not getting infected by people in the homes, that are living with the infected people," said Keating.

Keating has been leaving several orders at the doorsteps of sick people and their families.

"We bring enough food for two or three days for free and we bring water as well," said Keating.

Keating said when he came up with the idea, people from all over the country offered to help.

"Got a call from a guy in Illinois, a regular customer in Florida, and all around here, they're calling and buying gift cards to pay for these meals, so we haven't had to give away any free food yet, so it's helping us to stay open, helping us to stay afloat, so it's a big circle," said Keating.

Like many restaurants, Keating had to close his dining room, which has been a staple in Wakefield, New Hampshire for nearly five decades.

"We've been the backbone of this community for 46 years, which we think is the strongest community," said Keating.

Keating said the reaction from people receiving the food has been overwhelming. He said while this health crisis is devastating, knowing his part is helping people in need, is what's getting him through.

Keating is driving more than an hour at times to deliver food. He said sick people are reaching out to him on the pub's Facebook page. He said if anyone wants to help out, they can message him there as well.

