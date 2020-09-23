New Hampshire mom says she was tossed off flight after 2-year-old son refused to wear a coronavirus mask

New Hampshire mother says she and everyone else on the flight were taken off the plane when her son wouldn't wear a COVID-19 mask.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Rachel Starr Davis said she was kicked off an American Airlines flight after her 2-year-old son wouldn't put on a face mask amid the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

"I felt embarrassed," said Davis.

Davis was headed back to Manchester, New Hampshire. She said when she boarded the plane, a flight attendant told her her son needed to wear a mask.

"I said he just turned two he doesn't need to wear a mask. She said our policy is 2-years-old and up. And I said we've been on three other legs of American Airlines and they've never asked us to put a mask on him," said Davis.

She said she tried everything to get him to wear the mask.

"He was saying no thank you 'momma' and kept pulling the mask down. A flight attendant leaned into our seat area and said it's clearly going to be an issue, so I'm having my supervisor come talk to you to inform you of our policy. I said it's not that we are not trying to comply here. You can't force a 2-year-old, especially an overtired one, to do something they don't want to do," said Davis.

She said she and everyone else on the flight were taken off the plane. She was not allowed back on the plane.

"It felt like I was in an impossible scenario," said Davis.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said in a statement:

"To ensure the safety of our customers and team, American Airlines requires all persons 2 years and older to wear an appropriate face-covering throughout the entirety of their journey. Policies are enforced and approved face coverings are made available at key points throughout the customer journey. We've reached out to the family to learn more about their recent travel experience and to address their concerns."

Davis posted about the incident on social media where it went viral. She wanted to be clear this isn't a mask debate.

"I was wearing a mask," said Davis.

She hopes airlines reconsider the policy, to accommodate younger children.

Davis said she boarded another American Airlines flight hours later, where she said the captain and flight crew didn't have an issue with her son not wearing a mask.