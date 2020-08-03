The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced two new presumptive positive test results for COVID-19.

One of the cases is an adult male from Grafton County. Officials say he came into contact with another person with a confirmed case of the virus during a morning church service at the Hope Bible Fellowship in West Lebanon. After he began to feel the symptoms of the virus, he underwent testing at a health laboratory.

The church has cancelled services and is working with New Hampshire DHHS to advise everyone who attended a coffee social at 9 a.m. or the worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 1 to stay home and avoid contact with others for 14 days (through March 15) and monitor for symptoms.

The other case is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to Italy.

New Hampshire DHHS is investigating to identify and notify individuals who may have been in close contact with either individual.

“These new cases broaden our investigation and our public health team is working to try and prevent further community transmission,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “It is important for anybody in our communities who may have fever or other respiratory symptoms to practice social distancing and stay home when ill. We continue to work with hospitals and community organizations to respond to this challenging global COVID-19 outbreak.”

New Hampshire DHHS will conduct a press conference later this morning.