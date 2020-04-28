CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 82 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 2,010. Several cases are still under investigation.

There have been 60 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in N.H. and 936 recoveries.

N.H. DHHS reports 106 individuals are currently hospitalized. There have been 18,736 negative tests.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (23), Merrimack (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Cheshire (2), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 249 (12%) of 2,010 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in N.H. and has been identified in all counties with cases. N.H. DHHS says most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Here is the breakdown by county:

Belknap—34

Carroll—31

Cheshire—40

Coos—2

Grafton—48

Hillsborough, other than Manchester and Nashua—280

Hillsborough, Nashua—180

Hillsborough, Manchester—436

Merrimack—144

Rockingham—664

Strafford—133

Sullivan—11

Unknown—7

NH DHHS Daily Update on COVID-19 Archive

