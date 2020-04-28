LACONIA, N.H. — The event known as Bike Week, which draws thousands of motorcycle riders to New Hampshire each June, has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

The Laconia City Council voted Monday to move the event from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30. It had been scheduled from June 13 to June 21.

Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, said if the COVID-19 situation doesn’t improve by the beginning of August, the organization will have to reassess when to hold the rally.

The organization had previously sounded an optimistic tone that the rally might not have to be postponed.

