SIMSBURY, Conn. — Editor's note: while this is a lighthearted story, it's important to remember to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. The above video explains the right way to use protective gloves.

The nation’s top infectious disease specialist is getting a plush doll made in his likeness.

Simsbury-based New England Toy, which makes custom plush bears and other toys, has created a 12-inch version of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has often appeared with President Trump at media briefings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dr. Fauci plush doll comes complete with an attachable red superhero cape. You can preorder the doll now for $25 plus shipping. The doll is expected to ship in July or August. New England Toy will donate $5 from the sale of every doll to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center and the Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee earlier this month announced it would be selling a Dr. Fauci bobblehead doll. You can preorder this doll as well for $25 plus a shipping charge. It's expected to ship out in July. And $5 from every sale of the Dr. Fauci bobblehead will go to the American Hospital Association's campaign to Protect the Heroes, which supports the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

RELATED: Dr. Fauci's face will soon be on a bobblehead

Fauci’s face also appears on socks and doughnuts.

