New COVID-19, coronavirus testing options at Portland International Jetport

This week, Promerica Health started testing for passengers and non-passengers. United Airlines will also provide testing for its travelers.

PORTLAND, Maine — Ahead of what we usually would call a busy holiday travel season, there are two new COVID-19 testing options at the Portland International Jetport.

One option is open to the public, even if you aren't traveling.

But for people like Harold Pachios, it can provide peace of mind as he gets ready to travel to see family.

"We're delighted to find out we can do it here. Frankly, I didn't know where to go," Harold Pachios said.

He and his wife are getting COVID-19 tests at the Portland Jetport. They don't feel sick, but they are getting ready to travel soon.

"We're thinking about visiting a new grandchild out of state so when we come back we'll definitely also get a test," he said.

Promerica Health, a Falmouth-based company is offering swab and send testing which takes about 72 hours to get results, that's free of charge.

"We do have a limited number every single day of one-hour rapid tests," said Zach Sundquist, Assistant Airport Director.

He said those cost $25.

"I flew back from Florida [Wednesday], went through that experience and it was seamless. Had my results within an hour," Sundquist said.

Both options are reservation only. To register, click here.

But as of Thursday, there is another option.

"United Airlines is the first airline that has fully integrated testing on arrival and to their check-in process," he said.

So if you're flying United, you'll get a link to make a reservation for testing.

Over the next several weeks, Sundquist said he believes additional airlines servicing Portland will also begin offering COVID-19 testing.

"Knowing that we can test on arrival is a huge step in helping to make sure people entering the state of Maine know their status before they go and engage in their community," he said.

It's also peace of mind for people like Harold Pachios.

"We feel we owe it to our own family and in fact to others to ensure that we're not spreaders."