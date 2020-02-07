New Balance factories shut down, waiting for employee's COVID-19 test results

The New Balance factories in Skowhegan and Norridgewock closed Wednesday while the Norway factory will close Thursday for cleaning.

MAINE, USA — Two New Balance factories in Maine are temporarily shutting down production while waiting for an employee's COVID-19 test result, according to our partners at the Portland Press Herald.

A spokesperson for the company said the employee showed possible symptoms of COVID-19, and the decision to close was a precautionary measure. The facilities were making face masks for the pandemic.

Production of masks will continue exclusively at the New Balance factory in Lawrence, Massachusetts.