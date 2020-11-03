MAINE, USA — The New England Small College Athletic Conference has canceled conference competition, including conference championships, for the 2020 spring season.

Bates College, Bowdoin College, and Colby College are all members of NESCAC. Bowdoin has already instructed all students not to return to campus after spring break.

The decision was the result of a meeting among the NESCAC presidents.

On NESCAC's website, the following message is posted:

The NESCAC presidents have been discussing COVID-19 on athletics, among many other issues our campuses are addressing as a result of the virus. The situation will continue to change and our decisions will be dictated by the facts as we understand them, the guidance we receive from federal and state public health and governmental authorities, and issues specific to each campus. Several schools in the conference have restricted travel to states that have declared a state of emergency, and it may be that more join them before long. The NESCAC presidents will continue to consult regularly and provide support to one another, with the primary concern being the health and well-being of our campus communities.



Biddy Martin, Amherst College

Clayton Spencer, Bates College

Clayton Rose, Bowdoin College

David Greene, Colby College

Katherine Bergeron, Connecticut College

David Wippman, Hamilton College

Laurie Patton, Middlebury College

Joanne Berger-Sweeney, Trinity College

Tony Monaco, Tufts University

Michael Roth, Wesleyan University

Maud Mandel, Williams College"

