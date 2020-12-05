MAINE, USA — The Maine National Guard will flyover Maine communities on Tuesday, May 12 to honor health care workers and essential personnel on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. A KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor will do the flyover as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

"The entire Maine National Guard is honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers and first responders who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19,” Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine's adjutant general, said. “We are also deeply grateful for those essential personnel diligently working to keep our shelves stocked and families supplied.”

The flight path includes several hospitals as well as Bath Iron Works, Scarborough Veterans Home, Farmington, the Androscoggin Mill, and more.

The Maine National Guard says those along the flight path should maintain social distancing guidelines and refrain from congregating in large groups to see the flyover.

"On behalf of the people of Maine, I want to express my deep gratitude for the service of our frontline workers, and I urge everyone to join with me in pausing to reflect on their many contributions to our state as we see our aircraft flying overhead,” Gov. Janet Mills said.

In addition to honoring health care workers and those on the frontlines of COVID-19 response efforts, the flyover will also provide a safe outlet for celebrating the Maine Bicentennial. In light of the health crisis, the parade, which was originally planned for Saturday, May 16 in Auburn and Lewiston was canceled.

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Flyover times may change slightly based on flight conditions, the Maine National Guard says, and in case of weather concerns, they planned an alternate date for Thursday, May 14.

Farmington – 10:30

Androscoggin Mill / Jay – 10:33

Central Maine Medical Center – 10:40

Scarborough Veterans Home – 10:58

Maine Medical Center – 10:59

Bath Iron Works – 11:06

Togus VA Medical Center – 11:13

Augusta / Maine General – 11:14

Houlton Regional Hospital – 11:51

Aroostook Medical Center / Presque Isle – 12:00

Loring – 12:05

St John River Valley – 12:09

Northern Maine Medical Center – 12:21

Millinocket Regional Hospital – 12:45

Bangor Veterans Home – 12:58

Eastern Maine Medical Center – 12:59

St. Joseph's Hospital – 1:00

The Maine National Guard is encouraging viewers to tag them and the 101st Air Refueling Wing (Facebook: @MENationalGuard; Facebook: @101stARW; Twitter: @GuardMaine; Instagram: mainenationalguard) on social media in photos and videos, and add the hashtags #MEGuardAtWork and #AirForceSalutes.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Maine bus companies travel to Washington D.C. to join rolling rally

RELATED: Americans are slowly returning to the road, data says

RELATED: Men are nurses, too

RELATED: Retail stores can reopen in 12 of 16 Maine counties

RELATED: What to do about competitive play is the biggest worry for Maine golf courses

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist