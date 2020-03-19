HAMPTON, Va. — NASA has announced all centers and facilities will be elevated to Stage 3, which means all employees and contractors will move to mandatory telework until further notice. Mission-essential personnel will continue to be granted access onsite.

The announcement was made Tuesday by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

“Although a limited amount of employees have tested positive for COVID-19, it is imperative that we take this pre-emptive step to thwart further spreading of the virus among the workforce and our communities," Bridenstine said, "I strongly encourage you and your families to follow all local, state and federal guidelines to stay healthy and to help slow the spread of the virus."

