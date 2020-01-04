NAPLES, Maine — Rick Paraschak, 66, of Naples died Sunday of complications from COVID-19 the Portland Press Herald reports. He is among Maine’s first victims and the first to be identified publicly.

“Losing a family member in any situation is a horrible experience,” Paraschak’s son Ephrem Paraschak said in an email to the Press Herald. “However, the complications caused by the virus, which does not allow you to see your loved one in person, or your other family members who are grieving – is by itself an incredibly unnerving situation.”

Paraschak was a longtime Maine Department of Transportation employee and a 25-year member of the fire department in Naples, where he lived most of his adult life and raised his two children, 35-year-old Ephrem and 33-year-old Esther.

Ephrem said his father had no underlying health conditions, but his symptoms grew from mild to serious within a day and he ended up in the intensive care unit at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

"After thinking about memories for a bit, I think one of the most memorable traits of my father (other than being one of the most caring and supportive fathers I can imagine) was that he was incredibly driven,” Ephrem said. “But more importantly, (he) wanted to help other people achieve their potential. From mentoring young firefighters to helping friends and the community with projects, he was always looking to help people bring out the best in themselves.”

Read the full story on the Press Herald's website.

RELATED: Coronavirus might crash prom season this year

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House warns US to brace for 'rough two-week period'

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: White House projects 100K to 240K coronavirus deaths if social distancing is maintained

RELATED: VERIFY: Viral video with coronavirus claims is full of false info

RELATED: 'Star Wars' actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76

RELATED: Vinalhaven, other islands say they're not equipped for visitors hoping to hunker down during coronavirus

RELATED: Principal delivers morning announcements, including pledge via Facebook live during coronavirus, COVID-19 school closure

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist