PORTLAND, Maine — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Nancy Nguyen said she was ready to reopen her nail salon Get Nailed Beauty Lounge in Portland on June 1.

"I bought a lot of hand sanitizer. I bought a lot of barricades and basically sprays," said Nguyen.

But earlier this week, Governor Janet Mills' administration delayed the reopening of nail salons in the state, with no new date in sight.

"This comes after the state of California identified the establishments as a source of COVID-19 community transmission," said DECD Commissioner Heather Johnson.

Nguyen said while safety is her number one priority, she thinks she should be able to reopen.

"Comparing us to California, we don't even know if that salon was following the guidelines and we are doing everything we can," said Nguyen.

She said when she does open she will be following strict guidelines.

"When you come into the salon you have to go wash your hands. Before you sit down, you have to sanitize your hands again and we will sanitize our hands as well. We'll both have masks on," said Nguyen.

For now, she is taking it day by day, until she gets the green light to get back to work.

RELATED: Questions before reopening your business after coronavirus? Rudman Winchell has you covered.

RELATED: Be a tourist in your own backyard during the coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Keep ME Open: 106 years as 'Maine's Family Shoe Store'

RELATED: COVID-19 prevention guidelines for summer camps

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Maskless Trump visits Ford's repurposed ventilator assembly plant near Detroit

RELATED: Trump orders flags lowered to half-staff for those who died from coronavirus

RELATED: Questions before reopening your business after coronavirus? Rudman Winchell has you covered.

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist