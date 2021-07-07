More than half of those eligible vaccinated in all Maine counties

Maine has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the country. However, some rural parts of the state lag behind the Portland area.

MAINE, USA — More than half the eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in every county in Maine.

Maine has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the country. More than two-thirds of the population of people who are age 12 and older are fully vaccinated. However, some rural parts of the state lag behind the Portland area.

Data from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services show that rural counties are catching up somewhat.