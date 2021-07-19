x
Over half of Maine teens, 12-year-olds have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination

Maine has been ahead of most of the country in vaccinating residents for COVID-19.
MAINE, USA — The percentage of Maine teenagers and 12-year-olds who have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine has exceeded 50%. 

Maine has been ahead of most of the country in vaccinating residents for COVID-19. 

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that about 51% of the state’s 12- to 19-year-old residents have had at least one dose, and about 47% have had a final dose. 

More than two-thirds of Maine’s population that is old enough to receive a coronavirus vaccine has received a final dose. That is one of the highest percentages in the country.

