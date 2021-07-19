Over half of Maine teens, 12-year-olds have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination

Maine has been ahead of most of the country in vaccinating residents for COVID-19.

MAINE, USA — The percentage of Maine teenagers and 12-year-olds who have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine has exceeded 50%.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that about 51% of the state’s 12- to 19-year-old residents have had at least one dose, and about 47% have had a final dose.