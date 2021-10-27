More than 75% of eligible Maine residents fully vaccinated

Vaccinations for children younger than 12 are expected to potentially become available early in November.

MAINE, USA — More than 75% of Maine’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 70% of the entire population is fully vaccinated, state data said Wednesday. That figure includes residents too young to get shots. Vaccinations for children younger than 12 are expected to potentially become available early in November.

There is still some geographic disparity in the state’s vaccination rates. Nearly 90% of eligible people are vaccinated in Cumberland County, but the rate is as low as 64% in more rural counties such as Piscataquis and Somerset, state records said. However, the state has one of the highest rates in the country as a whole.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Monday that residents should get a flu shot as well because “it’s more important than ever to take care of your health and keep the people you love safe.”