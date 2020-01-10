More than $44K worth of PPE donated for election workers

L.L. Bean and Flowfold have donated personal protective equipment to the Sec. of State to distribute to election workers.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Election workers across Maine are getting shipments of personal protection equipment (PPE) ahead of Election Day thanks to a generous donation from two Maine companies. L.L. Bean and Flowfold have donated more than $44,000 worth of PPE to the Secretary of State's Office for election worker to stay safe on Election Day amid the coronavirus.

L.L. Bean, the outdoor retailer based in Freeport, donated 8,000 face coverings for this election, while Flowfold, the Gorham-based manufacturer of wallets, bags, and everyday gear, provided 8,000 face shields.

“We are incredibly grateful to have these two upstanding Maine companies recognize the importance of supporting our election workers with protective equipment this year,” Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said. “We are very appreciative of this donation, which will help limit the spread of the pandemic while people exercise their right to vote.”

The materials were delivered to the Secretary of State on Monday, and the items are now being delivered to all municipalities ahead of the November 3 election.

A HUGE thank you to @Flowfold and @LLBean for the generous donation of face shields and face coverings for election workers. These will be distributed to every polling place for the Nov. 3 General Election and help combat the spread of the pandemic. #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/9LeLdwCZB5 — MaineSOS (@MESecOfState) September 30, 2020

L.L. Bean began using its resources and production capabilities to help in the fight against COVID-19 back in April, making "sneeze masks" and other types of PPE for health care workers and first responders.

“Similar to our mask making efforts for frontline workers earlier this year, we want to use our resources and talent to the best of our ability to help our communities across the state,” Marie McCarthy, L.L. Bean Chief Operations and People Officer, said in a release Thursday.

In June, Flowfold stepped up to help the Maine CDC, producing 500,000 face shields. The company first transitioned production to face shields in March as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

Since then, the products have been distributed to health care workers nationwide.

"We pivoted to making PPE to help members of our community, be it medical professionals, teachers, business owners, or individuals,” CEO and co-founder of Flowfold Devin McNeill said. “With the challenges posed by COVID we're proud to join with L.L.Bean and the State of Maine to ensure poll volunteers have access to the PPE they need.”

Poll workers are in high demand for the upcoming election as many typical workers and volunteers plan to sit out this election day over COVID-19 concerns.

According to data from the Secretary of State's Office, in 2016, about 60 percent of Maine's poll workers were older than 60. Adults 65 and older and at higher risk for developing a serious case of COVID-19, the CDC says.

If you're interested in working polls, you should contact your local town or city clerk to see how you can help. You can also work at polling locations outside of the town where you live.