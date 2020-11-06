PORTLAND, Maine — Many of Maine's churches are slowly getting back to whatever normal will be going forward. Like other sectors that are re-opening during the pandemic, not everyone is comfortable with gathering indoors.

Father Dan Greenleaf is grateful to celebrate Mass with actual parishioners in the pews instead of speaking to a camera.

Greenleaf is the pastor of the Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston. It's a Basilica that can seat 2,000, but under the State's pandemic guidelines, he can only allow 50 people at most.

Parishioners must register online, which is first come first serve. Masks are required, and there are also sanitizing stations and communion looks very different.

"They take their mask off and receive communion and put the mask back on and proceed all the way around along the side of the church away from the next person," said Greenleaf.

"We had about 25, half of what was available. People are still concerned about coming together," said Pastor Don Drake of Deering Center Community Church.

The longtime Baptist church reopened under strict guidelines, including roping off and sanitizing pews, but like many other houses of worship, it is continuing to offer online services, which many congregants still prefer.

"We get such good feedback from the online service. I think that's definitely a factor," said Pastor Drake.

The hope is safety precautions will lessen the risk for the virus and eventually lead to expanding the 50 person limit.

Darren Farmer is the pastor of Deeper Worship Center, a non-denominational church in Portland.

"Jesus went to the lepers all the time and ministered to them, so the church has this call to go out to those in need," said Farmer. "Spreading God's love and healing to the faithful and those who are hurting during the pandemic."

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Temple Beth El in Portland. Via email, synagogue officials tell us their services and programs will remain available on Zoom. The Synagogue is considering "one or two outdoor in-person services in July or August."

On its Facebook page, the Lewiston/Auburn Islamic Center says it plans to resume services on June 15. The safety guidelines will include a prayer rug for each member.

