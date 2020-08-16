More boaters on Maine waters

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people are looking for safe and fun activities. Boating has been one of those.

MAINE, USA — During summers in Maine, many people take to the water. This year, even more people are doing so.

Will Owen is the President of Maine Harbormasters Association. He said harbormasters are seeing a boating increase of 25-30%.

Owen said boating is one of the safest options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With a small group. Just contained to your boat and not necessarily be right up with other users," Owen said.

Social distancing hasn't been a problem for many boat ramps either.

"Even though it seems like it's busy, it comes in small waves which we've been fortunate," he said.

For many harbormasters in Maine, a pretty large uptick in boaters. But for some, it's been the opposite.

"I think from last year, before the COVID there was a lot more use of the ramps. Especially the boat ramps in the city of Bath," Nathan Gould said. Gould is Bath's harbormaster.

He said he hasn't seen the same boater traffic as some other places. He isn't sure it's directly related to the pandemic, but instead to money.

"I think the COVID has a big, has an impact on everything that's happening especially in the state but I do also think financially it's a big burden. Boating's expensive," he said.

Fewer people on the Kennebec, but more people on many other Maine waters.