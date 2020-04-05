PORTLAND, Maine — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The mother of a 15-year-old who lives in a residential treatment facility in Portland is pleading for universal testing amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Jessica Creedon's 15-year old son Jacob has severe autism and lives in a residential treatment facility run by Spurwink, where he gets one-on-one support and care. The Portland-based organization provides beds for children with mental illness, autism, and intellectual disabilities across multiple facilities.

Jessica received this letter in early April stating that a Spurwink staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Her son's psychologist has since informed her that several staff and residents also tested positive. Her son, who has been denied testing, is no showing any symptoms but she feels he is still at risk.

"Kids who don't have good social skills, they are touching their faces, they are in their faces, the risk right there is greater of passing it on," said Jessica Creedon, Jacob's mom.

The Maine CDC says it offers universal testing to congregate-care facilities, for both residents and staff in an event of three or more cases.

Spurwink tells News Center they are working under CDC guidance when it comes to testing, quarantining, and informing others.

