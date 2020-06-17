Moe's Original BBQ in South Portland closes until further notice after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The restaurant will be closed until the entire staff gets tested for COVID-19 after a part-time employee tested positive.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The first line of a Facebook post by Moe's Original BBQ in South Portland Wednesday said it all: "Well it happened..."

The restaurant will be closed until the entire staff gets tested for COVID-19 after a part-time employee tested positive.

According to Moe's, the employee hasn't worked in over a week. Still, they think it's best for the safety of both staff and customers to shut the restaurant down until they confirm that all other staff members are healthy and free of COVID-19.

Here's what the Facebook post from Moe's Original BBQ said:

Well, it happened...

Moe's Original BBQ in South Portland will be closed until our entire staff can get tested for Covid-19. We have a part-time employee who tested positive - he hasn't worked in over a week - but we are all concerned about our staff's safety AND our customer's safety, so we think it's best to shut down until we can confirm that we're all healthy and Covid-19 free!!

Thanks for understanding and please stay tuned...we'll announce our reopening date soon!

Dewey