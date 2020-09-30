Mills extends state of emergency through Oct. 29

Gov. Janet Mills has extended the state of emergency proclamation for the seventh time in order to continue the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills has extended the state of emergency proclamation another 30 days through Oct. 29 amid continued coronavirus response efforts. This is the seventh time Mills has extended the proclamation.

The Mills administration says the decision is "in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations," citing the National Governors Association. Neighboring states Vermont and New Hampshire have also recently extended the proclamation.

“As Maine enters the colder months and more activities move indoors, it is more important than ever to maintain the critical public health measures that have kept us all safe,” Mill said in a statement. “We know how to mitigate the spread of the virus. In order to protect our health, keep schools safely open for as many students as possible, and ensure our economy can continue on the road to recovery, we must wear our face coverings, maintain physical distancing, and wash our hands often.”

A State of Civil Emergency allows Maine to draw down critical federal resources and to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19.

Under Maine law, Proclamations of Civil Emergencies may be issued in thirty-day increments.

Maine CDC reported 54 additional cases Wednesday. Of the now 5,391 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,824 are confirmed by test and 567 are probable; 141 Mainers have died with COVID-19.

--