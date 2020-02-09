Mills extends State of Emergency through Oct. 1

AUGUSTA, Maine — For the sixth time, the Civil State of Emergency proclamation has been extended another 30 days. The renewal extends the State of Emergency through Oct. 1 as the State continues to monitor COVID-19 outbreaks and schools reopen around Maine.
The Gov. Janet Mills Administration says the Governor's decision to extend the emergency "is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations, according to the National Governors Association."
“Thanks to the efforts of Maine people, who have largely abided by public health measures intended to keep us all safe, our state has been relatively successful in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the last few months. The outbreaks which we hear about in other states every day can sometimes feel far away from the relative safety of our state, but recent events prove that one little match can spark a fire that may be very difficult to put out,” Mills said in a statement. “Pandemic fatigue is setting in, but we cannot let down our guard, especially as some of our schools and universities bring students back on campus and back into the classroom. Let's stay focused on the end game: keeping everyone safe and healthy and protected from this dangerous virus.”
A State of Civil Emergency allows Maine to draw down critical federal resources and to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19.
Under Maine law, Proclamations of Civil Emergencies may be issued in 30-day increments.
As of Wednesday, 133 Mainers have died out of 4,567 total COVID-19 cases; 4,100 of these cases are confirmed by test and 467 are probable.