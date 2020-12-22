Mills extends state of emergency through Jan. 20

This is Gov. Janet Mills’ tenth extension of the State of Civil Emergency.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday announced a 30-day extension of the State of Civil Emergency through January 20, 2021.

The Governor’s Office says the Mills' decision to extend the emergency is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations, according to the National Governors Association. The governors of New Hampshire and Vermont both renewed their States of Emergency this month.

“The biggest gift we can give this holiday season is not a present under the tree or a hug to a loved one. The best gift we can give, and the best gift we can receive, is good health,” Mills said in a statement. “Wearing our masks, watching our distance, washing our hands, and limiting gatherings will keep our loved ones safe and healthy and allows us to celebrate safely together next year. I wish all Maine people health and happiness this holiday season and continued vigilance as we work to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

A State of Civil Emergency allows the state to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19.

This is Mills’ tenth extension of the State of Civil Emergency. Under Maine law, Proclamations of Civil Emergencies may be issued in thirty-day increments.

On Tuesday, the Maine CDC reported an additional 10 deaths and an additional 458 cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 303 Mainers have died out of 19,743 total COVID-19 cases; 17,095 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 2,648 are probable.