Mills extends state of emergency through Feb. 17

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of emergency declaration in Maine has been extended another 30 days through Feb. 17, 2021, Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday. This is the governor's eleventh extension of the emergency declaration as the state continues its fight against COVID-19.
The Governor's Office explains Mills' decision to extend the emergency is "in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations," citing the National Governors Association. New Hampshire and Vermont also recently extended their states of emergency.
“Our Administration is working around the clock to take the limited and inconsistent supply of vaccine we receive from the Federal government and turn it around quickly and efficiently to make sure it gets into the arms of as many Maine people as possible. But as we do this, the pandemic rages on all around us,” Mills said in a statement. “I urge all Maine people to take the steps we know that keep everybody safe — wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance and avoid gatherings, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not. These things will keep us all safe during the pandemic and give us a better shot of getting back to normal sooner.”
A State of Civil Emergency allows Maine to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19. Under Maine law, Proclamations of Civil Emergencies may be issued in 30-day increments.
As of Tuesday, Maine has recorded a total of 34,262 COVID-19 cases and 519 deaths.
The vaccination process continues in the state, with more than 81,000 doses being administered.