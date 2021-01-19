Mills extends state of emergency through Feb. 17

“Our Administration is working around the clock to take the limited and inconsistent supply of vaccine we receive from the Federal government and turn it around quickly and efficiently to make sure it gets into the arms of as many Maine people as possible. But as we do this, the pandemic rages on all around us,” Mills said in a statement. “I urge all Maine people to take the steps we know that keep everybody safe — wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance and avoid gatherings, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not. These things will keep us all safe during the pandemic and give us a better shot of getting back to normal sooner.”