Mills extends state of emergency through Dec. 23

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced an extension of the state's state of emergency proclamation through Dec. 23.

The Governor’s Office says Mills' decision to extend the emergency is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations, according to the National Governors Association. The Governors of New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island have also renewed States of Emergencies this month. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts remains in a State of Emergency, which remains in effect until rescinded.

“To all Maine people, please, to keep our small businesses open, to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed, to keep our kids in school, to protect yourselves as well as people you may never meet – get your flu shot, wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance, especially during the upcoming holiday season,” Mills said in a release. “I know we are growing tired. This is not forever, but we have to do these things in order to get our grip on this virus as we make progress toward a vaccine.”

A State of Civil Emergency is required for Maine to draw down critical Federal resources and to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19. This is Governor Mills’ ninth extension of the State of Civil Emergency. Under Maine law, Proclamations of Civil Emergencies may be issued in thirty-day increments.

Maine recorded single-day records for deaths and cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, with 12 and 255, respectively.