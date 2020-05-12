Maine Governor Janet Mills announces negative COVID-19 test following earlier exposure to coronavirus

"Masks work!" Governor Janet Mills said Saturday in a release that announced the PCR test taken Thursday had come back negative for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced Saturday afternoon that she has tested negative for COVID-19 following exposure a week ago to a member of her security staff who tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Masks work!" Mills said in a release. "And I am proof."

Mills was tested Thursday with the PCR test.

“If my Executive Protection Unit member had not been wearing a mask last Saturday while I was in the vehicle with them, I firmly believe I would have contracted the virus,” Mills said. "We know that wearing face coverings, watching our distance, and washing our hands protect us from the spread of this virus. No matter where you are or who you are with, taking these simple steps protects you and anyone you come into contact with. Even someone who has limited contact with the public, like myself, can inadvertently be exposed to this dangerous virus, through nobody’s fault.”

Please hang on, follow the advice of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Shah -- avoid crowds, stay home whenever possible, keep your distance and wear a mask. 7/7 — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) December 5, 2020

Mills has been in quarantine at the Blaine House since Tuesday. The security team member became symptomatic after being in the car with Mills. Mills began quarantining when the team member was considered a "probable" case.

Mills will quarantine at least through Tuesday, 10 days from her exposure, consistent with the change Friday to quarantine guidelines, which previously called for a 14-day quarantine.

Effective Friday, individuals who are close contacts of individuals with COVID-19 only need to quarantine for 10 days, not 14 days, the Maine CDC announced Friday. https://t.co/FdZriGK2kl — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) December 4, 2020