Mills administration announces launch of new COVID-19 testing sites in Portland, Auburn

One of the sites is at the Portland International Jetport. The other is at the Downtown Auburn Transportation Center.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Monday the launch of two new "swab and send" COVID-19 testing sites in Maine through a partnership with Promerica Health, a Falmouth-based health engagement company that has partnered with DHHS on COVID-19 testing since July.

The additional sites expand access to standard and rapid COVID-19 testing to people in Maine who think they need a test, regardless of symptoms and without the need for a referral from a health provider.

On Monday, Promerica Health began COVID-19 testing at the Portland International Jetport. Appointments will be available 7 days a week, from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., to both inbound travelers and members of the local public. Testing is provided to both passengers and non-passengers inside the terminal on Level 1 (ground level).

On Friday, Promerica Health will begin offering mobile testing at the Downtown Auburn Transportation Center. Appointments will be available 5 days a week, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Promerica Health is preparing the Auburn site with assistance from the Maine Emergency Management Agency, the National Guard, and the City of Auburn.

Appointments at both sites may now be scheduled online at CovidTestForME.com. As with all swab and send sites, testing is available under the DHHS Standing Order to anyone who thinks they need a test, with or without symptoms. Specimens from both locations will be sent to the State's Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory (HETL). Promerica Health previously provided mobile swab and send testing at the Maine Visitor Information Center in Kittery.

Maine has established more than two dozen "swab and send" testing locations that offer molecular testing at no charge. For a list of all sites providing tests to people without symptoms and without requiring a provider referral, visit the Keep Maine Healthy website.

“At a time of rising COVID-19 cases in Maine, these new testing sites are especially important in identifying and isolating people with this contagious and deadly disease,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said. “The new Promerica Health sites expand our already robust testing capacity. We thank Promerica Health for helping to make this happen.”

Promerica Health is providing standard PCR testing at the Jetport and Auburn sites free of charge under its swab and send agreement with DHHS. Separate from that agreement, Promerica Health will additionally offer rapid Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 testing at the Jetport at a cost of $25 per test, by appointment only and subject to availability. For more information, visit CovidTestForME.com.

“We are excited to expand our testing efforts in Maine, and our partnership with DHHS, at this critical moment,” Kevin Joyce, EVP/General Manager of Promerica Health (a TideSmart Company), said. “While we deliver similar services throughout the country, the opportunity to serve our friends and neighbors is particularly rewarding. These new testing sites will help address increasing demand in Portland, Lewiston/Auburn, and especially among those traveling through Portland Jetport.”

"I'm delighted to hear that a new Swab and Send site will soon be opening in Auburn,” Auburn Sen. Ned Claxton said. “With easier access to reliable testing for folks in our area, people and employers will be better able to promote public health and get more businesses open.”

Maine's testing capacity is among the best in the nation. This capacity is the result of a deal Governor Janet Mills reached with Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories five months ago.