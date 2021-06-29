x
Coronavirus

Millions skipped church during pandemic. Will they return?

The COVID-19 pandemic was the last straw for the Waldoboro United Methodist Church.
Credit: AP
A member of Waldoboro United Methodist Church sings a hymn during a service, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. The drop in attendance at the church, in part due to COVID-19, forced its closure. The last sermon was on June 27. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WALDOBORO, Maine — Churches, synagogues, and mosques are returning to normal services as the pandemic recedes. But a looming question is how many worshippers will be returning.

Religious leaders fear some of the millions who stayed home from places of worship during the pandemic won’t be coming back, hastening a slide in attendance.

Some houses of worship won’t make it.

On the Maine coast, the pandemic proved to be the last straw for the 164-year-old Waldoboro United Methodist Church.

Leaders say the situation for religious organizations was complicated even before the pandemic, but the crisis was the “straw that broke the camel's back.”

Credit: AP
Minister Greg Foster delivers a sermon at Waldoboro United Methodist Church, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. Millions of people stayed home from places of worship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deepening slide in attendance at the Waldoboro church forced its closure. The last sermon was on June 27. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Credit: AP
Minister Greg Foster rings the church bell before a sermon at Waldoboro United Methodist Church, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

