GARDINER, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Gardiner Regional Middle School STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teacher Russ Anderson is using his classroom skills to help those on the frontlines during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

“We teach kids how to come up with a solution to the problem, but understand there’s a process to doing that,” said Anderson. His solution is using his 3D printer to make face shields for first responders.

RELATED: South Portland teachers use school technology to make face shields, masks

RELATED: Portland Public Schools extends remote learning to end of school year amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

"Sitting back doing nothing, I didn’t feel quite right about that. I knew I had some equipment that could be helpful,” said Anderson.

With the help of his two daughters, they’ve made more than twelve.

Anderson Plans on giving the shields to the Gardiner Police Department so its officers are protected.

He hopes he is setting a good example for his students and teaching a lesson that anyone can help those in need.

“It’s important that we do whatever we can and no matter how small that is it’s going to make a difference,” said Anderson.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Find out when you should receive your federal stimulus check

RELATED: Millions of Americans will get stimulus checks, but here's who won't

RELATED: 'I owe them my life' | Boris Johnson hails hospital staff, is discharged from hospital

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist