AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says seven employees from MEMA, the Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the Maine National Guard are being tested for COVID-19 Thursday. In response to the outbreak, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at MEMA in Augusta is temporarily shifting to virtual operations.

MEMA says the employees—three from MEMA, two from Maine CDC, and two National Guard members—called out sick on Thursday after experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms overnight. They are now being tested and monitored by the Maine CDC pending the results, which are expected within 24 hours.

Maine CDC is also identifying people who had close contact with symptomatic employees and is advising them on appropriate precautions, including whether testing is necessary. MEMA Director Peter Rogers and Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav D. Shah, who regularly work out of MEMA’s office in Augusta, have not been in close contact with the employees.

Director Rogers and Dr. Shah jointly decided to move the SEOC to fully virtual operations, meaning no employees will be present in the briefing space on Thursday, out of an abundance of caution, and as a result will both be working remotely.

MEMA says Gov. Janet Mills, who participated in Wednesday's media briefing which occurs at MEMA, has also not been in close contact with any of the individuals. Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson, who have participated in recent press briefings, also have not been in close contact with any of the affected individuals.

At the outset of the pandemic, MEMA implemented safety protocols at the SEOC to help protect against the spread of the virus, including limiting the number of employees working in the SEOC, requiring employees to maintain six feet of distance whenever possible, enhancing cleaning efforts within the office, and requiring temperature checks and hand sanitation for all individuals entering the SEOC.

The MEMA offices are co-located in a larger building at 45 Commerce Drive with the Maine Department of Public Safety and the Maine Department of Labor. However, given the office separations and limited interaction, Maine CDC believes at this time that there have not been close contacts with employees of these other departments.

As a result of the shift to a virtual command center, Thursday's daily coronavirus briefing will be held via Zoom. The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

