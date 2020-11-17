Medway Middle School moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

MEDWAY, Maine — Medway Middle School will switch to remote learning starting Nov. 17 until Dec. 8 due to numerous COVID-19 cases at the school.
According to a letter to the community from school officials Monday, there are currently eight students quarantining at home with the virus, and an additional student tested positive Monday. Because of Thanksgiving break and possible travel on the horizon, the school made the decision to keep students out of the classroom until after the holiday.
School officials will reevaluate if/when in-person instructions can resume around Dec. 8.
Read the full letter to the community below.