PORTLAND, Maine — Two licensing boards that govern Maine doctors are warning that prescribing drugs often mentioned by President Donald Trump on themselves or family members is considered “unprofessional conduct.”

The boards also warned that the malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine and antibiotic azithromycin should not be prescribed as a preventative measure for anyone.

The statement from Board of Licensure in Medicine and the Board of Osteopathic Licensure comes just days after the Maine Board of Pharmacy issued similar guidance to pharmacists.

For weeks, Trump and others have touted the benefits of the drugs to treat symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

