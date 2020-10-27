MDOC opens outbreak investigation at Maine Correctional Center with 3 total COVID-19 cases

Testing at the Maine State Prison and Maine Correctional Center have returned five positive COVID-19 tests.

WINDHAM, Maine — There are now three employees at the Maine Correctional Center (MCC) in Windham who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Maine Department of Correction (MDOC) said Tuesday.

The first case at the facility was announced last week, which prompted testing of staff identified as having close contact with the probable positive employee.

The MDOC says the two cases announced Tuesday were among the test samples sent to the Maine Health and Environmental Laboratory as part of facility testing than began on Oct. 21.

As a result of the additional cases, the MDOC says the Maine CDC will open an outbreak investigation at MCC.

All three employees are currently in isolation.

The MDOC says over the past week, 1,200 samples from staff and inmates have been sent to the lab.

In addition to the three positive cases at MCC, two staff members from the Maine State Prison in Warren also returned positive test results.

The MDOC says the State Prison and MCC will continue to monitor staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.