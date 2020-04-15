BAR HARBOR, Maine — MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor received an anonymous donation of a Cepheid GeneXpert Rapid Point-of-Care Testing System earlier this week and has already begun using the system. The system allows hospital workers to more effectively diagnose, treat, and target COVID-19 infections which can help slow the spread of the disease.

“It takes approximately 45 minutes to get the result so that we can immediately screen patients, particularly those who are most at risk," Arthur Blank, President and CEO of MDI Hospital, said.

The rapid testing not only allows hospital workers to focus on patients who test positive but also saves workers from using more personal protective equipment than needed.

NCM

“What it allows us to do is not utilize personal protective equipment that is in such short supply," Blank added.

RELATED: A student-led group on MDI is using 3D printers to make PPE for health care workers and first responders during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

“Our automated systems do not require users to have specialty training to perform testing," Cepheid president Warren Kocmond said in a press release sent out by the hospital. "They are capable of running 24/7, with many systems already doing so today.”

RELATED: FDA fast-tracks COVID-19 testing device made in Scarborough

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: WATCH LIVE 4:45 PM: Maine CDC provides coronavirus updates for Wednesday, April 15

RELATED: Watch Live: President Trump, White House Coronavirus Task Force give update

RELATED: Funeral home makes sure Mainers don't mourn in an empty room amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Bath Iron Works, Local S6 agree to month-long contract extension amid coronavirus pandemic