MASSACHUSETTS, USA — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, NBC Boston reports.

The latest Massachusetts data shows that there are 92 cases of presumptive and confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, up from 41 just a day earlier.

Nearly half of those cases -- 41 -- are from Middlesex County. Norfolk County has 22 cases, Suffolk County 20 and Berkshire County 7. Essex and Worcester counties have one case apiece.

Seventy of the cases are associated with a conference held by the biotech company Biogen from Feb. 24 to 27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston's Seaport District.

Six patients are currently hospitalized, 62 are not, and 24 remain under investigation.

