Massabesic Middle School going fully remote for at least 2 weeks after 2 positive COVID-19 cases

WATERBORO, Maine — Massabesic Middle School will move to fully remote learning starting Monday, September 28 until at least Tuesday, October 13. Superintendent Larry Malone said two people at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the Maine CDC contact tracing process, Malone said RSU 57 has been informed that members of 6th Grade Team Carrabassett at Massabesic Middle School and MMS/MHS riders of Bus 1471 are considered “close contacts.”

Impacted students/families have been notified and will initiate their 14-day quarantine today, according to Malone.

At this time, no other RSU 57 community members have tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of their exposure as it relates to this event.

Malone said Maine CDC and DOE have determined that the use of school buses as a means of transportation home Friday for identified close contacts is permitted under these circumstances. However, should you wish to pick your child up from school any time prior to the end of the school day, you are asked to contact the Main Office for dismissal.