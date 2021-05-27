Mass vaccination clinic wraps up at the Cross Insurance Center

About 55,000 people got their COVID-19 doses at the Cross Insurance Center while it was open from early February to late May.

BANGOR, Maine — Thursday was the last day the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor was administering doses for people who were scheduled for their second shot.

City of Bangor officials, police officers, and firefighters all showed up Thursday evening to cheer and congratulate the Northern Light Health staff members and volunteers who made the vaccination site happen.

"You have saved lives, over eight percent of people vaccinated in the state of Maine walked through these doors, ecstatic, happy, and living better than they came, so if they can be like everyone here without masks on, that is a tremendous effort," said Dr. James Jarvis from Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Northern Light Health CEO Tim Dentry said nine months into the pandemic his team jumped to support and care for Mainers during the uncertain COVID times.

"We are once again adapting to the needs that we see so the reason why we are not doing is the demand is not there but that means we need to change our approach, we are making it more personal...we need to go to the people that haven't been vaccinated, we are in 34 schools right now, we have 129 sites including the one on Union Street," Dentry said.

Today the @CICBangor mass vaccination site will administer its last doses. @CityofBangorME officials are recognizing the hard work of @NorthernLightH staff and volunteers in its 4 months of giving out COVID-19 shots. The clinic gave out more than 100,000 doses! #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/tcOiJDaNdU — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) May 27, 2021

For the past 16 weeks, Northern Light Health staff held more than 50 scheduled clinics, administered more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine, with about 600 clinical staff from the Northern Light hospitals.

These efforts would not have been possible without the 1,000 volunteers who donated their time to help Mainers get their covid shot quickly and effectively.

Each of the clinics had about 90-100 volunteers.