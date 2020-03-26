SACO, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Mary's Walk looked a little different this year due to the coronavirus, COVID-19.

"As you can see we're keeping our social distance," said a participant.

The Saco based walk, which raises money for the Maine Cancer Foundation, took place virtually on March 22nd due to the coronavirus.

"People walked or ran at home in their communities, on their treadmills," said Founder Gene Libby.

Founder Gene Libby started the walk in 1999 after his wife Mary died of Burkitt's lymphoma.

"She used to walk around the neighborhood," said Libby.

The event attracts nearly 3,000 people and raises more than $200,000 a year. Libby said he still wanted to keep Mary's legacy alive while keeping people safe.

"As an organization who assists people whose health is challenged, mainly cancer patients and we have a lot of them who walk and run, we decided to change the event," said Libby.

Although the organization didn't raise as much money and didn't have as many participants this year, it still managed to bring people together.

