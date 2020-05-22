PORTLAND, Maine — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

For a lot of Mainers, Memorial Day Weekend means a weekend on the water.

Every year, officials stress the importance of safety, but now there are even more precautions to consider.

"We're going to mention to people use your common sense," said Portland's Deputy Harbormaster Charles Baird.

Portland's Deputy Harbormaster Charles Baird said even though you're on a boat, you must keep your distance from others.

"If they are tying up next to each other and there's a bunch of people on the boats, we're going to have to say something to them. To say be safe, don't jump from boat to boat," said Baird.

Fore Points Marina in Portland is open, ready to welcome people.

"What better activity can you have with your family when other things are closed or have restrictions than to get out on the water," said Vanessa Pike.

The marina said while it wants people to have a good time, people using the marina must practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines.

"We have signs, extra hand sanitizer. We're putting in a new locking system that can be touch-free so we can protect the surfaces and each other the best we can. People are generally excited. Customers are showing up in masks," said Pike.

Meanwhile Baird doesn't expect too many people to be out on the water, and said he will not be patrolling people who are from out of state.

