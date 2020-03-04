BANGOR, Maine — A 31-year-old man is charged with Class C theft based on prior convictions for an alleged theft of N95 respirators from Bangor City Hall, where he was working a job.

The respirators are at a premium amid the coronavirus pandemic, as they're a crucial piece of equipment for hospitals to treat the respiratory challenges the virus presents.

Jonathan McCue worked for a company hired by the city of Bangor to clean windows. According to the Penobscot County District Attorney's Office, he was not directly hired by the City of Bangor.

McCue is scheduled to have a bail hearing Friday at 1:00 p.m.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: How to safely spend time outdoors during "stay-at-home" order

RELATED: Maine students struggle with Internet access during remote learning

RELATED: Photos capture Maine nurse's final moments with her sons before she self-isolates

RELATED: All your ‘stay-at-home’ order questions answered

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders, here's what that means

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist