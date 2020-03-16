MAINE, USA — Maine's two casinos are now taking action to slow the spread of coronavirus in our state. Both properties announcing Monday afternoon that they will be suspending operations for the next two weeks.

On its website, Oxford Casino & Hotel released this statement:

"In the best interest of our guests, employees and the community around us amid public health concerns regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, Oxford Casino Hotel has made the difficult decision to voluntarily suspend operations, effective Monday, March 16 at 12:00 p.m., for 14 days. There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Oxford Casino Hotel. We sincerely apologize for this abrupt notice and any inconvenience it may cause."

The casino stated that all team members will receive payments and benefits during the suspended period of operations.

Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway in Bangor will close its doors at 6 p.m. Monday for the same two week period. It's owned by Penn National Gaming, which sent out a press release Monday afternoon.

"Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway in Bangor, Maine, has received notification from the Maine Department of Public Safety (“DPS”) and the Maine Gambling Control Board (“MGCB”) to temporarily suspend operations for a period of two weeks beginning at 6:00 p.m. tonight as a precautionary measure against the ongoing spread of COVID-19," the release stated.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Maine: 17 combined positive or presumptive positive cases currently

RELATED: A list of what Maine schools and events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus

Jay Snowden is the President and CEO of Penn National Gaming. He said that the health and well being of guests and team members will be the paramount concern of the company.

Hollywood, like Oxford, will also be paying its employees.

“As for our nearly 325 team members at Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway Bangor who will be impacted by this temporary closure, we plan to continue to pay their wages and benefits for the two-week period," Snowden said in the release.

The casino will also be donating food items to the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine.

RELATED: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts in Seattle

RELATED: Cape Elizabeth Middle School student making good progress in recovery at home, according to school officials

RELATED: Kennebunk cancer treatment center employee tests positive for COVID-19, center closes for two weeks

RELATED: School officials 'kind of inventing the process' following coronavirus closures

RELATED: Governor Mills, Maine Legislature planning for quick decisions on budget and other issues

RELATED: Governor Mills declares 'civil state of emergency' due to coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: 'It's getting worse': United Airlines to cut flights 50%

RELATED: So, you can't find toilet paper? 'Panic buying' in wake of coronavirus

RELATED: Island town of North Haven bans non-residents amid coronavirus pandemic