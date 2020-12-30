Maine's road deaths didn't drop with fewer motorists amid pandemic

As of Wednesday, Maine road fatalities stood at 165 for 2020 -- eight more than in 2019.

PORTLAND, Maine — Fewer motorists on the roads during the pandemic didn’t translate to fewer traffic deaths in 2020 in Maine.

Lauren Stewart is Maine’s highway safety director. Stewart says the number of road fatalities was 165 on Wednesday as the year drew to a close.

That compares to 157 the previous year, even though fewer people were on the roads in 2020.