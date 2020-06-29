Maine's only Jersey Mike's temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The franchise sub shop, which opened last month, says an asymptomatic employee tested positive for coronavirus and is closed as other employees get tested.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Jersey Mike's employee has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, franchise owner Steve Cascio confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine.

The chain sub shop opened its Scarborough location on May 27, and since then, business had been booming. Cascio said his location, which he co-owns, is the number one-ranked store in the U.S. after being open for just over one month. It's the only Jersey Mike's in Maine. He says the store's success so far is thanks to the overwhelming support from the community.

"It's beyond our wildest dreams," Cascio said.

But now, the booming business has been forced to temporarily close after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Cascio said the employee was asymptomatic.

Cascio says they were made aware of the positive test Sunday afternoon during their lunch rush, and quickly wound down operations and then closed. He says a professional commercial cleaning company was brought in to do a complete and thorough cleaning of the store on Monday and Tuesday.

There are more than 35 employees at the store, and Cascio says almost all of them so far have already been able to get tested.

He said the Maine CDC called this morning to confirm an anonymous tip about the positive case, and Cascio confirmed the cases and assured the Maine CDC they were taking all the proper precautions in response. Cascio says they've already been following CDC guidelines and wearing masks and gloves at all times.

The store has posted signage about the situation and Cascio says they have been open and transparent with their supportive customers about the situation.

He says they hope to reopen on Thursday or Friday.

