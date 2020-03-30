The Portland Sea Dogs, Maine Mariners, and Maine Red Claws are joining forces with Evergreen Credit Union to help Mainers in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic. The "Fans for Food" campaign benefits Maine's Good Shepherd Food Bank and associated local food pantries.



Good Shepherd Food Bank's President Kristen Miale said the help is needed and appreciated.

"On a normal day, we provide more than 68,000 meals," Miale said. "With the COVID-19 public health crisis, those numbers will climb and resources to fight hunger will be stretched. Mainers need our support now and will continue to need our help as we emerge from this crisis."



Working together, campaign organizers encourage their fans and followers to donate online through a website managed by Good Shepherd.

"We don't want our neighbors in the community wondering where their next meal is coming from," Adam Goldberg, Vice President of Business Operations for the Maine Mariners, said. "We are thankful to Evergreen and Good Shepherd Food Bank for creating this virtual food drive. Help those in need, be kind and stay safe."



Dajuan Eubanks, Maine Red Claws President, added, "It is the least we can do to help our community and our fans who have supported us."



All three local teams have seen their seasons either cancelled or postponed due to the Covid-19 virus, so they share in the economic stress shared by so many businesses and families.

"The Portland Sea Dogs are happy to support such an important cause during this challenging time we all face," Sea Dogs President Geoff Lacuessa said.

Jason Lindstrom, CEO of campaign co-sponsor Evergreen Credit Union, believes Fans for Food demonstrates the value of businesses working together for the common good.

"We are always looking to work with our community partners to better our community and this food drive is so needed at this time," Lindstrom said. "We knew our partners would jump at the chance to work with us and provide help to our neighbors in need."

To donate to the cause, click HERE.

