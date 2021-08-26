WATCH LIVE: Maine’s largest health systems hold press conference on COVID-19 situation in the state

MAINE, USA — Leaders from Northern Light Health, MaineHealth, Central Maine Healthcare, and MaineGeneral Health are coming together Thursday for a 2 p.m. press conference.
According to a joint release, the leaders plan to answer questions from media members, as well as ask the public to take the steps necessary to stay safe during this pandemic, including masking, getting vaccinated, physical distancing, and proper hand hygiene.
NEWS CENTER Maine will stream the press conference live on our website, Facebook, YouTube, and mobile app.
This comes after Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah held a state COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, during which he shared the following numbers:
- As of Tuesday, there were more people in the ICU with COVID-19 in Maine than were hospitalized with COVID-19 in total across the state two weeks ago.
- Maine has the capacity for 329 people to be in an intensive care unit (ICU). As of Tuesday, there were 52 ICU beds available across the state.
- 70 to 75% of the people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine are not fully vaccinated.
- Maine's 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests now stands at 4.3%. Two weeks ago, it was 2.9%. Shah did note that Maine's testing volume has gone up and now stands at 333 PCR tests per every 100,000 people in the state. Two weeks ago that number stood at 258 PCR tests per every 100,000 people.
- As of Tuesday, there are 21 open outbreak investigations, nine of which are in health care facilities.