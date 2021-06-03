Maine's Catholic churches plan to allow 50% capacity at Mass beginning March 26

Social distancing protocols including face masks will continue when in-person Masses resume, two days before Palm Sunday

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's Catholic churches plan to allow 50 percent capacity at all daily and weekly Masses beginning March 26, two days before Palm Sunday.

In a release Friday, the Diocese of Portland said more than 25,000 Masses have been celebrated in 141 Catholic churches since June 2020 "thanks to the protocols, restrictions, and safeguards put in place by the diocese and the dedication of clergy and parish staff."

Those protocols, including mandatory face masks and social distancing, will continue.

All public Masses were suspended on March 18, 2020, due to the spread of COVID-19.

On June 1, Bishop Robert Deeley announced that indoor, public Masses would begin, with restrictions including adherence to public health guidelines and a limit of 50 people, including personnel, at each service.

“I know that expanding our capacity for in-person worship at the start of Holy Week will bring great joy to many parishioners who have been unable to attend Mass as they wish due to attendance restrictions," Bishop Robert Deeley wrote, in part, on Friday.