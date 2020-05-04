BANGOR, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video explains how you can make your own mask without a sewing machine.

Many Mainers like to unwind after a long weekend at a local bar or brewery. As the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads in the state those local watering holes have been closed for dining and drink--in services.

Many craft breweries rely on in-person customer sales and the halt of doing so is threatening business. Sean Sullivan is the Executive Director of the Maine Brewers' Guild. He says the timing of the stay-at-home order in the state came at a perfect time.

“Right now, we’re in the slowest period of our industry so we can weather it to an extent," Sullivan said.

The busiest time of the year for breweries is the summer and tourism season. Sullivan added this temporary closure of in-person business could be saved if Maine still has its normal tourist season.

“We certainly hope we do, fingers crossed, if July and August work out we’re hopeful most of our breweries can make it to that," Sullivan added.

Many businesses have had to adapt in the past few weeks and breweries are no different. Some breweries have been offering delivery and curbside pickup for orders like restaurants, and liquor stores.

Dave Makson is the store manager at Damon's Beverage and Redemption in Bangor. He says the store has always offered delivery orders for large events, but now it's open for the public's benefit.

“We kind of opened it up to everybody and advertised it a little bit to make sure if people wanted it they were comfortable," Makson said.

Damon's curbside pickup works like most restaurants, you call ahead to place and pay for the order then when you arrive, you call and an employee brings your order safely to your car.

The only thing different is to buy beer, wine, or liquor, you need to be 21 or older.

“As long as we can see them through a window with their ID then we’re okay. Everything is paid for beforehand, by law, everything has to be paid for beforehand," Makson added.

Damon's, and other liquor stores are still essential businesses so people can go inside to buy. Makson said customers have been cautious while inside the store to practice social distancing.

He also said that since most people are home there is no end of the week rush and the customer traffic is spread out.

“There are a lot more transactions on a Tuesday and Wednesday than we normally get and a lot less on a Friday or Saturday," Makson said.

