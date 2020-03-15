SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — "If anyone knows any elderly or family that doesn't have food or toilet paper let me know and I can deliver it," Sari Greene said.

That's just one of the comments Sari Grenne received on facebook, after making a group connecting people from South Portland who need help during this COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think neighbors helping neighbors is always important," Greene said.

She created the group, 'South Portland Community of Kindness' on Saturday. Since then, more than 600 people have joined.

"Grocery shop, pick up prescriptions, walk a dog, childcare. We'll work with each other, we'll be a community and together we'll take care of each other and we will get through this," Greene said.

She isn't the only Mainer stepping up to help. Nannies Emma Hughes and Kaitlyn Thayer realized since schools are closed, parents will be looking for childcare.

"I've had a couple families who need care because their parents are both doctors so they have to be working through this," Hughes said

"Parents don't have a backup plan," Thayer said.

They created 'Matching of Caregivers and Families in Midcoast Maine,' so parents can now have a backup plan. Their goal is to match college students who need a place to stay with families who need extra help at home.

"I thought this would be a great killing two birds with one stone solution. We're hoping this will be a nice solution to a lot of people's problems," Hughes said.

They said everyone needs to work together and stay calm to help get through this difficult time.

