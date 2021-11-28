Mainers return from Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID-19 surges

Maine CDC Director Dr. Shah tweeted Saturday that there are only 44 available ICU beds in Maine

MAINE, USA — Maine roads were busy Sunday as thousands of people returned home to the Pine Tree State after a long weekend break for Thanksgiving. This comes as the state continues to see increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and health officials are urging caution.

"You know with people coming back from gatherings, we're really worried about the capacity of our hospitals," said Dr. Dora Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer with MaineHealth.

The Maine CDC does not update COVID-19 data on Sundays or holidays, however, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah tweeted over the weekend that there are only 44 available ICU beds across the state.

Quick #COVID19 update for #Maine: there are 324 people hospitalized right now.



104 of them are in the ICU and 40 are on a ventilator.



There are 44 available, staffed adult ICU beds in the state right now.



More to come about #omicron as we know more. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) November 27, 2021

Following Thanksgiving gatherings across the state and beyond, Dr. Mills is urging safety and caution as folks return to the office, classroom, and beyond.

"All five of these layers-- vaccinations, masking, distancing, testing and ventilation-- they're all layers of protection," said Dr. Mills.

Dr. Mills also encourages Mainers to keep in contact with people that were with over the holiday and weekend, in case someone at your Thanksgiving table tests positive for COVID-19.

"Just make sure that you are in touch with those people, so that if anyone comes down with COVID, you know about it because the quicker you know, the more quickly you can be tested," said Dr. Mills.

One traveler heading back to Maine, Liz Mahaleris, stopped at the Kennebunk Service Plaza Sunday after traveling to Rhode Island for Thanksgiving with family. "I'm feeling pretty good, but I might take a test just to make sure, keep my coworkers safe and other family here," said Mahaleris.

UMaine Freshman nursing student Dylan Gherlone also stopped in Kennebunk on his way back to Orono from Connecticut. He says he's feeling comfortable heading back to campus but will wait and see how Thanksgiving gatherings impact COVID-19 cases. "I know we've got a mask policy so that'll help," said Gherlone.

Others stopping at the rest area, like Louise Ouellette, say traveling for Thanksgiving to Massachusetts was the first time she's left Maine in about two years. "It was exciting; it was wonderful. It was really great to see people," said Ouellette. She adds, however, that she's not letting her guard down.

"I'm still cautious, I'm still cautious," said Ouellette.

Dr. Mills says she's hopeful Mainers will be cautious and continue to practice things like social distancing, masking, and getting vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 following Thanksgiving.